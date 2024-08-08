Business Standard
Agri-Tech (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore
Net Loss of Agri-Tech (India) reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.10 -20 OPM %-825.00-300.00 -PBDT-0.66-0.30 -120 PBT-0.66-0.30 -120 NP-0.66-0.30 -120
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

