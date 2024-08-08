Jindal Capital standalone net profit rises 192.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 147.73% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Jindal Capital rose 192.59% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 147.73% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.090.4483.4961.360.790.270.790.270.790.27