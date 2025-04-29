Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 8.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit declines 8.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales decline 4.57% to Rs 111230.21 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation declined 8.30% to Rs 4391.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4789.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 111230.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116554.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales111230.21116554.73 -5 OPM %6.967.68 -PBDT7980.008494.82 -6 PBT5997.896772.93 -11 NP4391.834789.57 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

