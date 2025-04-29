Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 626.47% to Rs 2.47 crore

Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 626.47% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.39 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 285.64% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.470.34 626 6.981.81 286 OPM %16.60-14.71 -9.60-8.84 - PBDT0.52-0.03 LP 6.470.03 21467 PBT0.52-0.03 LP 6.460.01 64500 NP0.43-0.03 LP 5.390 0

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

