Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit declines 8.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 9802.47 croreNet profit of Ambuja Cements declined 8.98% to Rs 956.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1050.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 9802.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8785.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.62% to Rs 4167.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3573.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 33697.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32807.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9802.478785.28 12 33697.7032807.93 3 OPM %19.0519.34 -17.7219.51 - PBDT2431.181842.63 32 8422.187312.43 15 PBT1644.831383.47 19 5943.845684.53 5 NP956.271050.59 -9 4167.433573.40 17
