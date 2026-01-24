Bharat Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 88.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.18% to Rs 119029.43 crore

Net profit of Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 88.87% to Rs 7188.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3805.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.18% to Rs 119029.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113165.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.119029.43113165.879.826.5911882.467202.289903.855392.467188.403805.94

