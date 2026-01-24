Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 1104.19 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 0.67% to Rs 253.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 252.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 1104.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1034.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1104.191034.3554.9956.24366.62358.12339.98334.08253.80252.10

