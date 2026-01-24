Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 1104.19 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 0.67% to Rs 253.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 252.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 1104.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1034.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1104.191034.35 7 OPM %54.9956.24 -PBDT366.62358.12 2 PBT339.98334.08 2 NP253.80252.10 1
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:17 AM IST