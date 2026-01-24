Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 48.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.14% to Rs 208.96 crore

Net profit of Jyoti Structures rose 48.17% to Rs 17.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.14% to Rs 208.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 137.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.208.96137.356.998.7918.7213.3615.4511.2417.0111.48

