Saturday, January 24, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anka India reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Anka India reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Anka India reported to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bloom Dekor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Bloom Dekor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Ashish Polyplast standalone net profit rises 650.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 0.67% in the December 2025 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 13.59% in the December 2025 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 13.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday