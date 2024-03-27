Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 1.06%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 606.2, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.37% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 73.96% spurt in the Nifty Energy.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 606.2, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 0.51% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38428.5, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.7 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 605.75, up 0.64% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 78.37% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 73.96% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 4.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks rise

Energy shares fall

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 1.22%, up for five straight sessions

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd soars 1.05%, up for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank spurts 0.16%, rises for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.69%, up for fifth straight session

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon