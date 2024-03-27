IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.69%, up for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1529.25, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.59% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.2% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1529.25, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73013.93, up 0.75%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 5.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46600.2, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1531.2, up 0.71% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

