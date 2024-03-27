Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 0.69%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1529.25, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.59% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.2% spurt in the Nifty Bank.
IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1529.25, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73013.93, up 0.75%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 5.52% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46600.2, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.48 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1531.2, up 0.71% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 47.59% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.2% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 13.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

IndusInd Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session

State Bank of India spurts 2.17%, up for third straight session

State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Piramal Enterprises invests Rs 2,000-cr in PCHFL

Market at day's high; auto shares in demand

Adani Green commissions 180-MW solar power plant in Rajasthan

Carysil edges higher after ICRA affirms ratings with 'stable' outlook

Above Normal Monsoon Precipitation Seen in India Says APCC

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon