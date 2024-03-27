Sensex (    %)
                             
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.25, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% jump in NIFTY and a 78.65% jump in the Nifty Auto.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.25, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has slipped around 0.25% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21038.3, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 430.88 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 118.2, up 0.64% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 88% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% jump in NIFTY and a 78.65% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 120.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

