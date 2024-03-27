Punjab National Bank spurts 0.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 124.15, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 176.5% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% jump in NIFTY and a 18.2% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.15, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73013.93, up 0.75%. Punjab National Bank has gained around 2.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 46600.2, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 172.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 625.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.6, up 0.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 21.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

