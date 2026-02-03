Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 30.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.26% to Rs 491.01 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 30.43% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 60.26% to Rs 491.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 306.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.491.01306.395.126.0623.8416.9214.8210.289.907.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News