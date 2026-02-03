AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 42.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.05% to Rs 11.82 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 42.29% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.05% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.8215.364.7415.302.484.052.023.581.312.27

