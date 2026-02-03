Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Valiant Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Valiant Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 164.83% to Rs 22.14 crore

Net profit of Valiant Communications reported to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 164.83% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.148.36 165 OPM %34.821.32 -PBDT8.910.06 14750 PBT8.19-0.60 LP NP6.05-0.53 LP

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

