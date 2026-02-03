Zydus Wellness reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 113.69% to Rs 963.30 croreNet loss of Zydus Wellness reported to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 113.69% to Rs 963.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 450.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales963.30450.80 114 OPM %6.333.28 -PBDT20.6015.30 35 PBT-34.9010.10 PL NP-39.906.40 PL
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:17 PM IST