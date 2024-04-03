Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bharti Airtel allots 1.37 cr equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has allotted 1,37,65,085 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a conversion price of Rs 518 per equity share on conversion of FCCBs.
Post allotment of equity shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 28,834,620,387.50 divided into 5,668,852,162 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each and 392,287,662 partly paid-up equity shares of Rs 5/- each (paid-up value Rs 1.25/- each); and Outstanding principal value of FCCBs, as listed at Singapore Exchange Limited, stands reduced to USD 238.971 million.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Volumes jump at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Ericsson and Airtel demonstrate 5G high-band functionality on Airtel network

Bharti Airtel jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 54% YoY; ARPU rises to Rs 208

Ericsson successfully deploys 1 lakh Massive MIMO 5G radios for Airtel

Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, BLS E-Services to be watched

Benchmarks flat amid global worries, eyes on Fed chair

Singapore Market falls 0.77%

Bharti Hexacom IPO subscribed 34%

Australia Market closes 1.34% lower

Federal Bank deposits rises 18% YoY in Q4 FY24

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon