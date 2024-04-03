Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Australia Market closes 1.34% lower

Image

Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Australia stock market finished session significantly lower on Wednesday, 03 April 2024, retreating from a record high, on following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with shares of rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, technology, and real estate leading losses.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower as expectations for a delayed pivot on US monetary policy added to selling pressure. Adding to the selling pressure has been a rise in US Treasury bond yields -- a proxy for interest rates.
At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 105.33 points, or 1.34%, to 7,782.54. The broader All Ordinaries index sank 112.18 points, or 1.38%, to 8,033.60.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total 9 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Information technology was worst performing sector, falling 3.95%, followed by A-REIT (down 3.3%), and consumer discretionary (down 2.1%) sectors. Utilities was the best performing sector, gaining +0.16% 11 sectors.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were RAMELIUS RESOURCES and WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES, up 5.25% and 5.1% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED and STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED, down 6.20% and 5.83% respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hong Kong Market closes 0.54% lower

Japan Market closes lower ahead of US data

Australia Market closes green after inflation data

Australia Market closes near record high

Singapore Market closes 0.56% higher

Federal Bank deposits rises 18% YoY in Q4 FY24

INR Near Record Low, RBI's Forex Exposure Compliance Deadline Looms

Barometers end near flat line; Nifty below 22,450; realty shares tumble

NSE revises lot sizes for Nifty, Fin Nifty, and Midcap Indices

Vanta Bioscience wins order of Rs 1.2 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon