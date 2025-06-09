Monday, June 09, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel awards multi-year managed services contract to Ericsson

Bharti Airtel awards multi-year managed services contract to Ericsson

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Ericsson has been awarded a multi-year NOC Managed Services (MS) contract by Bharti Airtel, further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two companies. This strategic agreement underscores Ericsson's leadership in managed services and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value to Airtel customers.

Under this agreement, Ericsson will enable intent-based operations, powered by its centralized Network Operations Center (NOC), to manage Airtel services across 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing.

This partnership will see Ericsson manage Airtel's pan-India network through its state-of-the-art NOC while scaling FWA and Network Slicing across the country.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

