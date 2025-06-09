Monday, June 09, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Steel records 8% YoY growth in consolidated crude steel production in May'25

JSW Steel records 8% YoY growth in consolidated crude steel production in May'25

Image

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of May'25 at 22.73 Lakh tonnes. The May month Consolidated Crude Steel production was higher by 8% YoY and the year-to-date growth in Crude Steel production was 13%.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars

May'25

May'24

% Change

Indian Operations

21.94

20.13

9%

JSW Steel USA - Ohio

0.79

0.85

Consolidated Production

22.73

20.98

8%

Capacity utilisation for May'25 at Indian Operations was at 80% primarily due to planned maintenance shutdown of one of the Blast Furnace at Dolvi. The Blast Furnace was restarted on 30 May'25.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

