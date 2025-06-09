JSW Steel records 8% YoY growth in consolidated crude steel production in May'25

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of May'25 at 22.73 Lakh tonnes. The May month Consolidated Crude Steel production was higher by 8% YoY and the year-to-date growth in Crude Steel production was 13%.
The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)Particulars
May'25
May'24
% Change
21.94
20.13
9%JSW Steel USA - Ohio
0.79
0.85Consolidated Production
22.73
20.98
8%
Capacity utilisation for May'25 at Indian Operations was at 80% primarily due to planned maintenance shutdown of one of the Blast Furnace at Dolvi. The Blast Furnace was restarted on 30 May'25.
