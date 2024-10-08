Business Standard
Bharti Airtel collaborates with Nokia to launch 'Green 5G' initiative

Bharti Airtel collaborates with Nokia to launch 'Green 5G' initiative

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Bharti Airtel and Nokia, today, announced a groundbreaking collaboration on Green 5G an initiative aimed at introducing energy-efficient solutions and practices to Airtel's mobile network. This ambitious project will focus on enhancing energy efficiency across Airtel's extensive 4G/5G Radio Access Network (RAN) by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies like AI/ML, as well as a suite of advanced software features and innovative solutions.

The comprehensive solution is expected to enhance energy efficiency during peak and off-peak hours and is projected to reduce Airtel's carbon emissions by an estimated 143,413 metric tons of CO2 annually.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

