Dhani Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2024.

Dhani Services Ltd spiked 12.96% to Rs 53.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Wonderla Holidays Ltd soared 10.25% to Rs 906. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10867 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5983 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd surged 9.38% to Rs 589.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd advanced 9.08% to Rs 636.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd added 8.66% to Rs 708. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

