Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 489.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.95 lakh shares
FDC Ltd, Granules India Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 September 2024.
Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 489.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.95 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.37% to Rs.493.95. Volumes stood at 10.57 lakh shares in the last session.
 
FDC Ltd clocked volume of 191.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.08% to Rs.624.80. Volumes stood at 5.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Granules India Ltd recorded volume of 320.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27.18 lakh shares. The stock lost 15.87% to Rs.569.30. Volumes stood at 16.02 lakh shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 12.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.30% to Rs.2,009.00. Volumes stood at 4.21 lakh shares in the last session.
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd registered volume of 20.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.57% to Rs.455.55. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

