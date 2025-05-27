Bharti Airtel launches entertainment packs for prepaid customers

Customers can now access wide variety of TV shows, blockbuster movies, and documentaries from leading OTT platforms such as Netflix, JioHostar, Zee5, SonyLiv, LionsgatePlay, AHA, SunNxt, Hoichoi, ErosNow, and ShemarooMe, among others, all through a single pack. By consolidating these various OTT services into one affordable package, the company seeks to meet the changing entertainment preferences of its prepaid users. This enables them to effortlessly enjoy international, Bollywood, and regional content in more than 16 languages, including their preferred shows, films, and original content without the complications of managing individual subscriptions. This strategic initiative not only enhances Airtel's value proposition but also highlights the company's dedication to offering its customers unmatched convenience, flexibility, and a diverse range of entertainment options.
