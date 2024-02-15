Bharti Airtel launches four new stores in Cochin

Designed around the theme of creating excellence and winning customers for life, these neighborhood stores will display the entire range of Airtel's offerings including Xstream, Xsafe, 5G Plus etc. With a vision to deliver unparalleled service experience, the store-staff, referred to as 'Airtel Friends' are trained to address and resolve customer queries across all of Airtel's portfolio including mobile, broadband and DTH.

Bharti Airtel announced that it has launched four new, next-gen Company owned stores in the city of Cochin. The new stores that have come up in Chalakkudy, Palachuvadu, Nurani & Olavakkode will strengthen Airtel's retail presence and will offer unparalleled service experience to customers. The stores will also showcase Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio.