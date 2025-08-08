Friday, August 08, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel slips after block deal

Bharti Airtel slips after block deal

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Bharti Airtel slipped 2.88% to Rs 1,869, following heavy block deal activity in early trade.

Although the counterparties remain undisclosed, media reports indicate that promoter entity Indian Continent Investment likely sold a 1.2% stake through a block deal. The transaction is believed to have been struck at a floor price of Rs 1,862 per share, about 3.24% below Thursdays closing price of Rs 1,924.35 on the BSE.

Trading volumes spiked sharply. On the BSE, 1.24 crore shares changed hands against a three-month average of just 3.48 lakh. NSE volumes soared to 8.73 crore shares, well above the three-month average of 72.54 lakh.

 

As of June 2025, Indian Continent Investment held 2.47% in Bharti Airtel, while total promoter holding stood at 51.25%.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across South Asia and Africa.

The telco reported 103.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,948 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 2,925 crore in Q1 FY25. Total revenues increased by 28.5% YoY to Rs 49,463 crore in Q1 June 2025. The growth was driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 250 as against Rs 211 in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Titan Company edges higher after Q1 PAT rises over 52% YoY to Rs 1,091 crore

Titan Company edges higher after Q1 PAT rises over 52% YoY to Rs 1,091 crore

Life Insurance Corp spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 10,987 cr

Life Insurance Corp spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 10,987 cr

RBI grants 'In-principle' Approval to AU Small Finance Bank Limited for transition into a Universal Bank

RBI grants 'In-principle' Approval to AU Small Finance Bank Limited for transition into a Universal Bank

Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Talbros Automotive tanks after Q1 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 22 cr

Talbros Automotive tanks after Q1 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 22 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today<span class="extra_title">India US Tariff Dispute</span> India US Tariff DisputeGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon