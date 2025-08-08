Friday, August 08, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Talbros Automotive tanks after Q1 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 22 cr

Talbros Automotive tanks after Q1 PAT slides 17% QoQ to Rs 22 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Talbros Automotive Components (TACL) tumbled 4.97% to Rs 266 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 16.79% to Rs 22.20 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 26.68 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 1.17% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 206.76 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported a 7.17% increase in net profit and a 1.17% rise in revenue.

Profit before tax rose by 5.75% to Rs 27.94 crore, compared to Rs 26.42 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 34.8 crore, showing a 1% YoY increase. The EBITDA margin remained flat at 16.5% in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

 

During the quarter, the exports contributed 15% of Gaskets Revenue, 59% of Forgings Revenue, 20% of Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, 5% of Talbros Marugo Rubber.

Also Read

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 550 pts, Nifty below 24,450; Metal, Realty index slip 1%, Airtel 3%

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

FD investors alert: Waiting for higher rates may prove futile, warn experts

Gaza, Gaza strike

LIVE news: Israel security cabinet approves Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza City

Supreme Court

Supreme Court slams ED, questions low conviction rate in PMLA cases

gavel, IBC, Insolvency, bankruptcy, court, judgement, laws

In letter to CJ, HC judges seek meeting in Justice Prashant Kumar's matter

Anuj Talwar, joint managing director, TACL said, This quarters performance underscores the robustness of our diversified business model. While the Forgings business witnessed a slight decline, our MTCS and TMR JVs recorded strong double-digit EBITDA growth of 30% and 26% respectively. These gains reflect our strategic focus on value-added products. Exports contributed 28% of our total revenues, reinforcing our strong global presence.

In this quarter, we have secured orders worth around Rs 580 crores, and we remain on track to add more in FY26. With a clear focus on moving from order acquisition to execution, we are strategically positioned to convert these order wins into continuous revenue streams.

We continue to diversify across end-markets and geographies. Our consistent share from exports and OEMs, coupled with aftermarket stability, helps us remain hedged against cyclical downturns.

Looking ahead, TACL remains committed to its strategic roadmapdeepening OEM relationships, expanding the EV pipeline, and enhancing margins through product mix optimization and cost discipline.

Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of the UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products, and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes-Benz dealerships for passenger cars.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 24,500 level; realty shares slide

Nifty below 24,500 level; realty shares slide

India passes Coastal Shipping Bill 2025, aims to increase its coastal cargo share to 230 million metric tonnes by 2030

India passes Coastal Shipping Bill 2025, aims to increase its coastal cargo share to 230 million metric tonnes by 2030

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 52,000 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 52,000 equity shares under ESOP

GIC Re jumps as Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY

GIC Re jumps as Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY

Biocon drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 95% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Biocon drops after Q1 PAT tumbles 95% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon