Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter



Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 124.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 August 2025.

Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 124.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.78 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.92% to Rs.1,868.10. Volumes stood at 54726 shares in the last session.

 

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd clocked volume of 16.06 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 33.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47854 shares. The stock lost 3.88% to Rs.714.80. Volumes stood at 2.06 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd registered volume of 1.54 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4673 shares. The stock rose 5.76% to Rs.1,176.00. Volumes stood at 8262 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11592 shares. The stock increased 2.89% to Rs.3,786.00. Volumes stood at 14693 shares in the last session.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 5.83 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 81393 shares. The stock gained 6.51% to Rs.211.75. Volumes stood at 74262 shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

