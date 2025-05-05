Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel terminates discussion with TATA Group on mega DTH merger

Bharti Airtel terminates discussion with TATA Group on mega DTH merger

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Bharti Airtel said that it has terminated the discussions with the TATA Group for exploring a potentional combination of the Group's DTH' business with Bharti Telemedia, a subsidiary of the company.

In February this year, the telecom entity had stated that Bharti Airtel and TATA Group were in bilateral discussions to explore a potential transaction to achieve a combination of TATA Groups direct-to-home (DTH) business, housed under Tata Play, with Bharti Telemedia.

Offering an update on the same, Airtel stated that after not being able to find a satisfactory resolution, the parties have mutually decided to terminate the discussions.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka though its associate entities.

 

The scrip rose 0.62% to currently trade at Rs 1863.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Netweb Tech soars after Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 43 cr

Netweb Tech soars after Q4 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 43 cr

R R Kabel spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 64% YoY to Rs 129 cr

R R Kabel spurts as Q4 PAT jumps 64% YoY to Rs 129 cr

Volumes jump at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

Volumes jump at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

Tatva Chintan Pharma slides as Q4 PAT drops 89% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Tatva Chintan Pharma slides as Q4 PAT drops 89% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Nifty scale above 24,500; Oil & gas shares in demand

Nifty scale above 24,500; Oil & gas shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon