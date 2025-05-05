Monday, May 05, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

Volumes jump at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

R R Kabel Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Indian Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 May 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 117.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 46.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.73% to Rs.672.60. Volumes stood at 52445 shares in the last session.

 

R R Kabel Ltd recorded volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20281 shares. The stock gained 13.40% to Rs.1,163.05. Volumes stood at 24555 shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd notched up volume of 54794 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13352 shares. The stock rose 6.69% to Rs.913.75. Volumes stood at 15249 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 1.96 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54821 shares. The stock rose 5.18% to Rs.677.30. Volumes stood at 40634 shares in the last session.

Indian Bank clocked volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42874 shares. The stock gained 2.38% to Rs.571.40. Volumes stood at 37496 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 05 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

