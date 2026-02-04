Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

ABB India Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5740, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.09% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5740, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. ABB India Ltd has risen around 11.06% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5770.5, up 2.02% on the day. ABB India Ltd is down 0.09% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.81% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 68 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

