Tata Power Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 369.4, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Tata Power Company Ltd has slipped around 5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35657.55, up 1.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

