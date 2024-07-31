BHEL Q1 net loss widens YoY to Rs 211 cr

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) declined 1.17% to Rs 313.65 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25 as comapred with net loss of Rs 204.70 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 278.99 crore in the June quarter as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 276.16 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses increased 8.60% YoY to Rs 5,874.98 crore in June 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,725.08 crore (up 9.43%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,434.86 crore (up 1.04% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from operations grew by 9.62% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,484.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.