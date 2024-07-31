Business Standard
Damodar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Allied Digital Services Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd, Dynamic Cables Ltd and Protean eGov Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2024.
Damodar Industries Ltd lost 7.04% to Rs 49.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5969 shares in the past one month.
Allied Digital Services Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 217.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd tumbled 6.62% to Rs 2033.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20429 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8370 shares in the past one month.
Dynamic Cables Ltd pared 6.50% to Rs 556.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9492 shares in the past one month.
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd slipped 5.93% to Rs 1800. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

