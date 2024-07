At meeting held on 31 July 2024

The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra at its meeting held on 31 July 2024 has appointed T N Manoharan (DIN: 01186248), Independent Director, as the Lead Independent Director with effect from 8 August 2024, in place of Vikram Singh Mehta who would be completing his tenure as an Independent Director on 7 August 2024