Bihariji Ispat Udyog reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.41% to Rs 6.47 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 99.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.59% to Rs 27.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Bihariji Ispat Udyog reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 99.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 49.41% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.6.4712.7927.0235.3631.2215.3228.9011.280.3497.801.5098.240.2397.731.1198.11-1.0399.15-0.4899.20