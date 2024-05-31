Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.49 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.51% to Rs 44.22 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 798.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.62% to Rs 221.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 392.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 775.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.51% to Rs 44.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.44.2295.11221.09392.11-1.885.137.516.91-4.821.01-5.0733.96-15.96-11.80-53.39-21.70-13.49-775.73-24.65-798.72