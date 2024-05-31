Board of Canara Bank approves raising capital of Rs 8,500 for FY 2024-25

At meeting held on 31 May 2024The Board of Canara Bank at its meeting held on 31 May 2024 has approved the capital raising plan for the FY 2024-25 as under:
Approved raising Capital through Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds to the extent of Rs 4000 crore during the FY 2024-25 subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.
Approved raising Capital through Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 4500 Crore during the FY 2024-25 subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.
