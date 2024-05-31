Business Standard
Board of Canara Bank approves raising capital of Rs 8,500 for FY 2024-25

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
At meeting held on 31 May 2024
The Board of Canara Bank at its meeting held on 31 May 2024 has approved the capital raising plan for the FY 2024-25 as under:
Approved raising Capital through Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds to the extent of Rs 4000 crore during the FY 2024-25 subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.
Approved raising Capital through Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 4500 Crore during the FY 2024-25 subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.
First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

