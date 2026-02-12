Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihariji Ispat Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 1.61 crore

Net Loss of Bihariji Ispat Udyog reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.611.44 12 OPM %52.1771.53 -PBDT-0.12-1.06 89 PBT-0.26-1.21 79 NP-0.14-1.21 88

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

