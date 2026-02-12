IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2459.36 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 277.81% to Rs 4041.88 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 2459.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 47.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 277.81% to Rs 4041.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1069.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4041.881069.8280.5155.432696.8469.202551.83-45.312459.36-47.08

