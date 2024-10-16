Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bikaji to acquire majority stake in Lucknow-based The Hazelnut Factory

Bikaji to acquire majority stake in Lucknow-based The Hazelnut Factory

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 7:16 PM IST
Bikaji Foods International (Bikaji) announced that, Bikaji Foods Retail (BFRL), its wholly owned subsidiary, will make a strategic investment of Rs 131.01 crores for an acquisition of 53.02% stake in Hazelnut Factory Food Products (The Hazelnut Factory / THF), a Cafcum Artisanal sweets brand based in Lucknow. This investment will be done in tranches and is expected to be completed in next 2 years. Through this acquisition, Bikaji aims to set up a House of Brands to cater to unique customer tastes and preferences and establish Bikaji as a key player in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) domain.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

