Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Computer Age Management Services appoints directors

Board of Computer Age Management Services appoints directors

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 16 October 2024

The Board of Computer Age Management Services at its meeting held on 16 October 2024 has appointed N V Sivakumar (DIN 03534101) as an Additional Director with effect from 16 October 2024.

The Board also appointed Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra (DIN: 00142711) as a Non-Independent Director with effect from 17 December 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jet Airways

Supreme Court reserves verdict on plea against NCLAT order on Jet Airways

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

OIS rates spike in Oct on geopolitical tension, spread with G-sec narrows

Bengaluru weather forecast on October 17

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Bengaluru weather forecast on October 17

handshake deal merger

EQT-backed Indium acquires majority stake in engineering firm Experion

MI's new bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

IPL 2025: Paras Mhambrey to return as Mumbai Indians' bowling coach

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon