Board of Computer Age Management Services appoints directors

At meeting held on 16 October 2024The Board of Computer Age Management Services at its meeting held on 16 October 2024 has appointed N V Sivakumar (DIN 03534101) as an Additional Director with effect from 16 October 2024.
The Board also appointed Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra (DIN: 00142711) as a Non-Independent Director with effect from 17 December 2024.
