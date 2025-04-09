Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Binani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Binani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Rossell India Ltd and TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2025.

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Rossell India Ltd and TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2025.

Binani Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 14.76 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 57873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12827 shares in the past one month.

 

Bonlon Industries Ltd soared 18.27% to Rs 36. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56513 shares in the past one month.

Starteck Finance Ltd spiked 13.58% to Rs 334.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3214 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; aim to ensure repo rate transmission to interest rate: RBI

World Food Program

'Cut by mistake': US restores aid to UN food programmes in 14 nations

Sanjay Malhotra

RBI MPC LIVE: Growth estimate revisions mainly due to tariff-related uncertainties, says Malhotra

trade, containers, shipping, import, export

India should cut outlier agri tariffs, move commodity-by-commodity: Paper

Jeffrey Sachs

India too big to be used by US against China, says economist Jeffrey Sachs

Rossell India Ltd spurt 10.12% to Rs 76.51. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26194 shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 39.83. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 551 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

J&K Assembly adjourned for 3 hours amid ruckus over Waqf Act

J&K Assembly adjourned for 3 hours amid ruckus over Waqf Act

RBI says fall in crude oil prices augurs well for inflation outlook, projects CPI inflation at 4% for FY26

RBI says fall in crude oil prices augurs well for inflation outlook, projects CPI inflation at 4% for FY26

Prestige Estates Project launches four projects with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr in Q4

Prestige Estates Project launches four projects with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr in Q4

Kranti Industries gains on securing purchase order from Bonfiglioli Transmission

Kranti Industries gains on securing purchase order from Bonfiglioli Transmission

Jyothy Labs Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyothy Labs Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon