J&K Assembly adjourned for 3 hours amid ruckus over Waqf Act

J&K Assembly adjourned for 3 hours amid ruckus over Waqf Act

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned for three hours following chaos over demands to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Despite Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather repeatedly disallowing the discussionciting the issue as sub judiceopposition MLAs from NC, PDP, Congress, and Independents persisted in their protests, entering the well of the House and shouting slogans. The situation escalated when PDP MLA Waheed Para was marshaled out after attempting to move a fresh resolution and refusing to return to his seat, triggering a scuffle with NC MLAs. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary expressed support for open discussion, saying it was a matter of public concern. Speaker Rather stood by his decision, ultimately adjourning the session amid a political standoff.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

