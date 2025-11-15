Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 68.26 croreNet profit of Binayaka Tex Processors rose 171.43% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 68.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.2659.10 15 OPM %5.795.38 -PBDT3.071.80 71 PBT1.710.50 242 NP0.950.35 171
