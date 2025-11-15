Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhansafal Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Dhansafal Finserve reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 452.00% to Rs 2.76 crore

Net Loss of Dhansafal Finserve reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 452.00% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.760.50 452 OPM %14.86-102.00 -PBDT0.13-0.43 LP PBT-0.08-0.43 81 NP-0.10-0.30 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharma Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 610 cr

Glenmark Pharma Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 610 cr

TruAlt Bioenergy signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

TruAlt Bioenergy signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

ESAF Small Finance Bank receives upgrade in ESG rating

ESAF Small Finance Bank receives upgrade in ESG rating

Speciality Restaurants registers PAT of Rs 46 crore in Q2

Speciality Restaurants registers PAT of Rs 46 crore in Q2

India and Canada reaffirmed the strength and continuity of their economic partnership

India and Canada reaffirmed the strength and continuity of their economic partnership

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon