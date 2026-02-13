Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 1933.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 39.82% to Rs 72.19 croreNet profit of Binayaka Tex Processors rose 1933.33% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.82% to Rs 72.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.1951.63 40 OPM %6.622.63 -PBDT3.700.06 6067 PBT2.40-0.66 LP NP1.830.09 1933
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST