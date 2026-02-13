Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 1933.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.82% to Rs 72.19 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors rose 1933.33% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 39.82% to Rs 72.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.72.1951.636.622.633.700.062.40-0.661.830.09

