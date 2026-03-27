Friday, March 27, 2026 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO and MD

Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO and MD

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

With effect from 01 April 2026

The board of Biocon at its meeting held on 27 March 2026 has approved the appointment of Shreehas Pradeep Tambe (DIN: 09796480), Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Biocon Biologics (BBL), as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 01 April 2026 and Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (Key Managerial Personnel of the Company) for a period of 5 (five) years effective from 01 April 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Biocon board accepts resignation of Siddharth Mittal as CEO and MD

Biocon board accepts resignation of Siddharth Mittal as CEO and MD

HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Market under pressure; rupee crosses 94 per dollar

Market under pressure; rupee crosses 94 per dollar

L&T bags significant B&F orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500-cr across states

L&T bags significant B&F orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500-cr across states

Nasdaq Enters Bear Market Amid Oil Surge and Tech Selloff

Nasdaq Enters Bear Market Amid Oil Surge and Tech Selloff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance