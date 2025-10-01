Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty above 24,650; media shares advance

Nifty above 24,650; media shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with minor gains in the morning trade after the Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) left the repo rate unchanged. The Nifty traded above the 24,650 mark. Media shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 161.65 points or 0.20% to 80,429.27. The Nifty 50 index rose 54.95 points or 0.22% to 24,666.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.37%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,301 shares rose and 1,249 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5% for the second straight time, citing concerns over tariff uncertainties. Announcing the fourth bi-monthly policy of the fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to maintain the rate with a neutral stance. He noted that while GST rate rationalisation may dampen consumption and growth, tariff-related pressures could further slow economic expansion in the second half of the year.

New Listing:

Shares of Jain Resource Recycling were currently trading at Rs 266.40 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 14.83% compared with the issue price of Rs 232.

The scrip was listed at Rs 265.25, exhibiting a premium of 14.33% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 270 and a low of Rs 247.80. On the BSE, over 10.07 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of BMW Ventures were currently trading at Rs 76 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 23.23% compared with the issue price of Rs 99.

The scrip was listed at Rs 80, exhibiting a discount of 19.19% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 80 and a low of Rs 76. On the BSE, over 1.93 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies were currently trading at Rs 186.10 at 10:25 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 8.77% compared with the issue price of Rs 204.

The scrip was listed at Rs 186.10, exhibiting a discount of 8.77% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 192.80 and a low of Rs 183.85. On the BSE, over 3.16 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index advanced 1.65% to 1,568.40. The index rose 1.78% in the past trading sessions.

Nazara Technologies (up 5.97%), Sun TV Network (up 4.5%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 1.1%), PVR Inox (up 0.76%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.71%)and D B Corp (up 0.37%) rose.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) added 1.48% after the companys loan disbursement jumped 54% to Rs 15,043 crore as on 30th September 2025, compared with Rs 9,787 crore as on 30th September 2024.

Quality Power Electrical Equipments shed 0.58%. The company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 13.94 crore for the supply of high voltage air core reactors from an undisclosed international entity.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

